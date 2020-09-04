Rose M. Jergens, 109, of Silver Lake passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson man arrested for criminal sexual conduct after allegedly breaking into woman's apartment
- Glencoe testing event reflects "rapid" COVID-19 case growth in McLeod County
- Highway 12 through Litchfield opens Friday
- Hutchinson Public Schools stay in hybrid learning despite rising case numbers
- Hutchinson City Council adopts new logo and tagline from branding initative
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: Aug. 28
- 41 HHS students recognized by Advanced Placement program
- Hutchinson police station project has manager, architect
- Two men arrested after high-speed chase
- The Zetahs are telling a new story about Minnesota agriculture