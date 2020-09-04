Rose M. Jergens, 109, of Silver Lake passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.

Tags

Recommended for you