Rose M. Jergens, 109, of Silver Lake, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson.
