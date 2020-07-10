Rosemary “Rosie” G. Kretsch, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Rosary at 7:30 P.M. at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Zellas in downtown Hutchinson closing its doors "indefinitely"
- Hutchinson man killed in workplace incident
- Three vehicles collided in Sunday crash
- Nicholas A. Icenhower, 30
- Settergren Farm celebrating 101 years on 200 acres
- Three arrests in Meeker County after short pursuits
- July 4 celebrations on the lake
- MORE TO THE STORY: Glencoe's first Fourth of July
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- School Board members at odds over Pledge of Allegiance policy