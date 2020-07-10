Rosemary “Rosie” G. Kretsch, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with Rosary at 7:30 P.M. at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

