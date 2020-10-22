Rosemond “Rosey” Hedtke, 90, wife of LeRoy, of Stewart, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Hospital in Glencoe. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
