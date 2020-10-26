Rosemond “Rosie” Hedtke, 90, wife of LeRoy, of Stewart passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

