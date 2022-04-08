Roy E. Frederiksen, 94, of Buffalo Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hunters Ridge Community Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The service will be livestreamed by Hunters Ridge Community Church on YouTube. Gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21 and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at Hunters Ridge Community Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
