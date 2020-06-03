Roy J. Guerrero, 66, of Dassel, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Brownton. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

