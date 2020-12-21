Royal “Jim” Knutson, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. For livestreaming of Jim’s Service please see www.stanastasia.net/. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

