Russell K. Rickeman, 92, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. A memorial service and interment are planned for a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
