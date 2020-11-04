Russell R. Nelson, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
