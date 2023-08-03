Russell “Russ” D. Barrick, 76, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and will continue one hour prior to the service, ALL at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Alan Schmoll, 43
- David Seaman, 70
- Verner Fenrich, 96
- Vernon Madson, 91
- Neighbors celebrate playground upgrade as they look for more
- Timothy "Tim" Sanken, Sr., 76
- Jack Ulrich, 81
- 'It's wild!' Kris Jenner thinks grandson Tatum looks like Rob Kardashian
- Mary Jo Kopesky, 74
- Hutchinson animal shelter strains under pet overpopulation