Russell Zajicek, 62, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away at his home Sunday Aug. 22, 2021. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at St. Pius Church in Glencoe. Visitation is one hour prior to service. Funeral and graveside services were in Kentucky.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tom Ford is mourning his husband Richard Buckley
- GOP activist still opposes vaccine mandates after battle with COVID-19
- Cokato man killed in crash Wednesday morning
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Petition for four-way stop ignites larger City Council discussion regarding traffic safety
- Zella J. Thode, 8
- Hutchinson ready to make a splash with plans for new splash pad
- SERMONETTE: We must choose faith over fear
- UPDATE: School Board chair withdraws request for special meeting to discuss COVID plan
- First District Association celebrates 100 years, looks to the future