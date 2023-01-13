Ruth Ann Lade, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
