Ruth C. Fink, 84, of Dassel, formerly Hopkins, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Cokato Manor Community in Cokato. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Interment will precede the Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., Friday at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery in Victoria. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.

