Ruth C. Fink, 84, of Dassel, formerly Hopkins, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Cokato Manor Community in Cokato. Memorial Service will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. Interment will precede the Memorial Service at 10:00 a.m., Friday at Lake Auburn Moravian Cemetery in Victoria. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service all at the church. Arrangements are with Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson's Grace Hanson takes her shot at Tokyo
- Is there room in Hutchinson's downtown for light manufacturing?
- Five youth taken to hospital following early morning crash
- Hutchinson Public Schools activities director says farewell after six years as a Tiger
- Nicholas "Nick" Peter Simmons, 29
- William (Bill) Asp, 77
- READER LETTER: Begnaud violated oath of office
- Rochester, MN's First Completed Opportunity Zone Project, the Hyatt House Rochester / Mayo Clinic Area, Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, Community Tours
- Kochs' building renovation was energized by a vision for downtown
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions