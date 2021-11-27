Ruth J. Wangen, wife of Curtis, 72, of Stewart, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Mercy Hospital Unity Campus in Fridley. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m., on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, Vigil Prayer Service will begin at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, one hour prior to the service at the church with a Rosary Prayer Service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

