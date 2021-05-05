Ryan Patrick McCormick, 24, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Christ The King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 7, and will continue two hours prior to the service all at the church. Livestreaming of Ryan’s Funeral Service can be viewed on Christ The King’s website page at https://www.ctkhutch.com/ Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson City Council votes down mask resolution
- Reese Witherspoon contrasts her image with Britney Spears'
- Two Hutchinson moms led effort for new playground at 'our park'
- A stranger's gift of new life for Ryder
- Hutchinson Family Aquatic Center will be open with limitations
- Katris Donnay is Kind Neighbor Spotlight honoree
- Dale E. Runke, 72
- Mary J. Wagner, 68
- Scott J. Schwantes, 60
- Glenn Braatz, 81