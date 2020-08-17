Samuel G. Vigil, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
