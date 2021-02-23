Sandra E. Walters, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
