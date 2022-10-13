Sandra J. Dietz, 64, wife of Robert, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church.
