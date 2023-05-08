Sandra L. Lietz, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday at her home. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
