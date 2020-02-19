Sandra “Sandy” Stai, 70, of Darwin passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Essentia Health Hospital in Sandstone. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the funeral chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service.
