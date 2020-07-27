Scott Gildea, 57, of Glencoe, husband of Penny, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Glencoe Regional Health Services in Glencoe. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe, with interment following at the Glencoe City Cemetery in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe, and will continue one hour prior the service on Wednesday. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

Tags

Recommended for you