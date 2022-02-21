Scott D. Wacker, 50, of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
