Sharen K. Farenbaugh, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Gardens at Winsted in Winsted. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
