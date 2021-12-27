Sharon E. Anderson, 68, of Litchfield, died on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at Carris Health in Willmar. A visitation gathering will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on April 23, 2022 at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation. Interment will in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin's break-up was 'a long time coming'
- Peter Dinklage: I self-sabotaged my relationships before I met Erica Schmidt
- Jane Otto, 73
- Hutchinson man sentenced for attacking police officer
- Jay Z compares Beyonce to Michael Jackson
- Teens With Autism and Driving: Often a Tough Discussion
- Lily Collins feels inspired by Emily Cooper's style
- Delbert Blackwell, 79
- Ralph B. Braun, 67
- Alicia Witt's parents found dead at home