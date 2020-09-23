Shawn P. Shoettmer, 51, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service ALL AT CHURCH. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags

Recommended for you