Shawn P. Shoettmer, 51, of Hutchinson, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service ALL AT CHURCH. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Most McLeod County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 out of isolation
- Hutchinson K-5 students will return to in-person learning
- High school football, volleyball returning to fall
- It's home on the prairie for the Lickfelt's menagerie of zebras, emus and more
- Judith Mattsson, 84
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: Sept. 18
- Free food distribution Sept. 24 in Hutchinson
- Dean Gregory Schermann, 68
- McLeod County approves 5 percent preliminary levy increase for 2021
- Sherri R. Reiner, 65