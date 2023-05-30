Sheldon A. Nies, husband of Jean, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, May 28, at his home in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the church.
