Shirley A. Radtke, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
