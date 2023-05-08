Shirley Arlene Lois Peterson Brooks, 92, passed away on April 26, 2023, while living at The Moments of Lakeville. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 22, at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield with the Rev. Gordon Pennertz officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Internment at Litchfield Cemetery.
