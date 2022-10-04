Shirley A. Burmeister, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Havenwood of Maple Grove in Maple Grove. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

