Shirley A. Burmeister, 84, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Havenwood of Maple Grove in Maple Grove. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jason Liestman, 53
- Janine Skelton, 61
- Todd Givens, 34
- In the name of tradition: Rostberg family honored with stadium renaming
- Sarah Jessica Parker leaves NYC Ballet event due to 'devastating family situation'
- Emma Drahos, 87
- Breaking ground for the Upper Midwest A-C Club's new building
- Leonard Tewes, 86
- PAID ELECTION LETTER: Ryan Hansch, a proven and trusted leader for county attorney
- Family ties fit with participation in 'Uprising' filming