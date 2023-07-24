Shirley Ann Duesterhoeft, 84, of Hutchinson passed away on Friday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family memorial service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
