Shirley F. Sheppard, 89, of Sartell, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at St. Benedict’s Senior Community Therapy Suites in Sartell. Private family service will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- Meeker County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- Hands on at home
- MORE TO THE STORY: Shedding light on the name Biscay
- House passes bill with first responders benefits
- Signs of the pandemic times in Hutchinson
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Steven D. Fjerstad, 73
- Glencoe Regional Health president: 'We're all in this together'
- Carreen Pierson uses her sewing skills to help health care workers