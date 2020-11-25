Shirley M. Schloeder, 60, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, two hours prior to the service, ALL AT CHURCH. Please see https://plchutch.org/ for the livestreaming of Shirley’s service. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags