Shirley Mae Erickson, 89, of Litchfield, passed away March 1st, 2020 and went to her heavenly home. The services scheduled for April 13th have been postponed to an undetermined date due to the current CDC guidelines relating to the COVID-19 virus.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hector woman charged with murder, manslaughter
- First COVID-19 confirmed case in Meeker County
- UMN expert: ‘This is not going to be over with by the end of the summer’
- UPDATE: Electricity believed to be responsible for downtown fire
- How much money will I get from the coronavirus stimulus package?
- ORTH FOUNDATION: Doctors puzzled by Raigan Miller's dizzy spells
- Hutchinson declares state of emergency
- ORTH FOUNDATION: Cosby family wants to pay it forward
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Stephen E Dille, 75