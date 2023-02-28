Sonja Nolen Feb 28, 2023 Feb 28, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sonja Nolen died on Feb. 19. She requested no service or memorial. She was talented in, and a lover of flowers, books, needlework, writing and Sunday afternoons with the ladies.- Advertisement - Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Needlework Most Popular Articles ArticlesEugene Bahr, 77Terry Vacek, 69Kenneth Prihoda, 92Maddie Ziegler and Eddie Benjamin 'split amicably'Silver Lake woman dies in rollover accident on Highway 7Arlene Klitzke, 98Carol Mitchell, 70Jeri Jo Redman, 64Stanley "Stan" Prahl, 66Levi "Lee" Bahr, 89 Promotions & Specials See All More Newspaper Ads Newspaper Ads When and where you need it! 786 Hwy. 7 Purchase an eight piece Chester Fried Attention Farmers . . . Now is the time Coupon Any Regular Priced Pizza Any OIL CHANGE SPECIAL 6.95 OFF $ CARRYOUT DEAL • Oven Baked Sandwiches Perfect Combo Deal $ • Oven Baked B.## 9-$/8 2+C 5+AC 4C(( *&=D+"( +C Working with Bergmann’s made the Hutchinson Toy Show Mar. 11 & 12, 2023 Bulletin Latest eEdition Hutchinson Leader TCMS Latest eEdition Litchfield Independent Review TCMS