Stanley A. Westphal, 84, of Preston Lake Township, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Olivia Hospital. Funeral services is 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. Interment is in Grafton Cemetery in Grafton Township. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at the church. Family is asking people to wear farm work clothes to the service in honor of Stanley. Arrangements are with the Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel of Hector. Visit hantge.com for all updated service information.

