Stephanie Hoikka, 47, of Hutchinson, formerly Prior Lake, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson surrounded by family after a six-year battle with cancer and other health issues. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 15, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Riverside Cemetery in rural Annandale, Minnesota. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 14, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
