Stephen “Steve” L. Graff, 74, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 in Sillerud Cemetery, rural Balaton. Gathering of family and friends will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, and will continue one hour prior to the service ALL at Faith Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
