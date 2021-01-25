Steve French, 78, of Cedar Mills Township, husband of Verlyce, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at his home in Cedar Mills Township. No services planned at this time. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Six winners chosen for new downtown Hutchinson banners
- Chicago man arrested in Hutchinson for indecent exposure
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Travis M. Kachelmeier Marte, 27
- School Board updates Park Elementary plans
- READER LETTER: Waiting for Sara Pollmann's apology
- Edwin (Ed) Meyer, 84
- Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation of Jan. 6 rally clears Gruenhagen, lawmakers
- Debra "Deb" Rueb, 65
- WRESTLING PREVIEW: Tigers start season with target on their back