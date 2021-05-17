Steven S. Lagergren, 64, of Brownton, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home in Brownton. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
