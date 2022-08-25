Sue Eitel, 78, of Blaine, Washington, formerly of Stewart, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Silverado Memory Care in Bellingham, Washington. Memorial service will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at the Stewart Community Center in Stewart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Theodore "Ted" Loftness, 65
- Brent Markgraf, 47
- Sheila Daak, 71
- TOWN BALL: Huskies open state playoffs with a big win
- Denise Redepenning, 69
- Jerry Bruckheimer claims authenticity is behind the success of Top Gun: Maverick
- FOOTBALL: Tigers look to continue tradition of success
- Tonight's the night: Lickfelt, Wright vying for crown of Princess Kay
- Seven file for Hutchinson School Board
- Marvin Witte, 92 and Arlene Witte, 90