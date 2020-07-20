Susan M. Bjork, 70, of Litchfield died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Stockholm Cemetery near Cokato.
