Sylvia A. Wendt, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Ecumen Oaks in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 1-2 Sunday, Oct. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Please see plchutch.org to watch Sylvia’s service live. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

