Sylvia “Rosie” Pfeiler, 69, of Glencoe, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Church of St. Pius X in Glencoe. Interment was at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Social distancing requirements will be in place. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.

