Sylvia Rys Wawers, 83 of Yerington, Nevada, formerly of Silver Lake, passed away at her home on Aug. 8, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
- Don Holmgren, 65
- Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow
- Cher’s mum dead aged 96 after pneumonia battle
- Michael Schmidt, 74
- James Corden apologized for using Ricky Gervais' joke
- Bam Margera 'on road to recovery'
- Bam Margera admitted to hospital with pneumonia
- Kathleen Thompson, 63
- Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ cause of death ruled suicide by gunshot wound to head