Terrence “Terry” Burich, 66 of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2022, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Fairfax.
