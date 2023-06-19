Terry McKimm, 75, of Mankato, formerly Hutchinson, passed away June 13 at his home in Mankato. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Mayim Bialik shares rare photo of 17-year-old son Miles
- Local woman charged in embezzling investigation
- John Amos’ elder abuse investigation underway
- Olivia Rodrigo to return with new single Vampire this month
- Joseph Ross, 67
- Katherine "Kathy" Simondet, 65
- Anita Baker drops Babyface as support act due to 'cyber bullying'
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Amy Schumer mocks 'sociopath' Hilaria Baldwin
- Two injured in a crash at 7/15 intersection in Hutchinson