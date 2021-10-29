Thomas D. Oliphant, 83, of Hutchinson, formerly of Radford, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred to CrossPoint Young At Heart or DAV. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
