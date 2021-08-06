Thomas F Curtis, 70, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at his home in Dassel. A memorial service will be 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. and will continue until the time of the service.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Plato man's death ruled a homicide
- Nelly splits from Shantel Jackson after six-year romance
- Hutchinson City Council selects May to fill vacant seat
- Paul C. Adams, 44
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Agreement paves way for downtown Hutchinson townhomes
- Channing Tatum tried to keep Jenna Dewan 'safe and comfortable' after birth of daughter Everly
- Hutchinson Huskies open playoffs against Maple Plain
- Hutchinson implements water restrictions in response to severe drought
- Long time, no see: National Night Out brings Hutchinson neighbors together again