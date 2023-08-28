Thomas J. Kuttner, 63, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Stewart, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

