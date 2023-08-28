Thomas J. Kuttner, 63, of Belle Plaine, formerly of Stewart, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin Jansick, 37
- Ryan Redmann, 48
- Larry Strickland has sold Tennessee farm where wife Naomi Judd died by suicide
- Kevin Jansick, 37
- Setting the bar higher: Hutchinson man earns strong man world title
- Dale Patten, 89
- Lemoine Grams, 86
- Dale Buboltz, 77
- Mural artist extends a helping hand for the community
- John Nichols, 86